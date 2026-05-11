Three oil tankers cross Strait of Hormuz with trackers turned off

Three oil tankers cross Strait of Hormuz with trackers turned off

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Three tankers carrying crude oil have transited the Strait of Hormuz with their tracking systems switched off in an apparent effort to avoid potential Iranian attacks, according shipping data from Kpler and LSEG, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The report said two very large crude carriers (VLCCs)—the Agios Fanourios I and the Kiara M—each carrying around 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude, exited the strategic waterway on Sunday.

The Agios Fanourios, which is en route to Vietnam, had previously failed to complete passage through the strait on at least two earlier attempts after loading Basrah Medium crude on April 17.

The destination of the Kiara M has not been clearly identified, Reuters reported.

A third VLCC, the Basrah Energy, loaded 2 million barrels of Upper Zakum crude from the Zirku terminal operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on May 1. According to Kpler data, it successfully exited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

News.Az