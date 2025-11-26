Vietnam floods death toll climbs to 98

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has risen to 98, with 10 others still missing, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority announced.

More than 2,000 houses were damaged and 426 others collapsed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The floods submerged over 51,800 hectares of rice and other crops, and killed or swept away more than 920,800 poultry and livestock.

The economic losses are estimated at over 14.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 570 million U.S. dollars), the authority said.

