Vietnam landslides, flooding kill 10

At least 10 people were killed and two others went missing following flooding and landslides in Vietnam's Khanh Hoa Province, local media reported Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Six fatalities occurred in a landslide at Khanh Le Pass, while another death was recorded in a landslide at Khanh Son Pass.

Three others died after being swept away by floodwaters or slipping while crossing a flooded bridge.

Nearly 9,000 houses in 14 communes and wards of Khanh Hoa Province have been inundated, while widespread landslides in mountainous areas have disrupted traffic and threatened people's safety.

More than 6,500 residents had been evacuated from flooded areas as of Wednesday morning.

