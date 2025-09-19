Bangladesh reports six more deaths amid rising Dengue cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of dengue fever cases in Bangladesh continues to climb, as the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported six new deaths on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Thursday, Bangladesh reported 647 new infections, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With the newly reported infections, the total number of dengue cases has surged to 40,461 in Bangladesh so far this year, the DGHS said.

According to figures released by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health, the death toll this year reached 167.

The fresh infection tally indicates the fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in parts of the country.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

