Vietnam's To Lam arrives in Singapore on state visit

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of the country arrived at Changi Airport in the early morning of May 29, beginning a state visit to Singapore until May 31, News.Az reports, citing VietnamPlus.

The visit is made at the invitation of Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse.

During the trip, as invited by Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Bastian Giegerich, General Secretary and President To Lam is scheduled to attend and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 29.

Welcoming the Party and State leader, his wife, and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Singaporean Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, and Director-General of the Southeast Asia II Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhou Suli. The Vietnamese representatives included Ambassador Tran Phuoc Anh, his wife, and numerous officials and staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore.

Vietnam and Singapore boast dynamic, substantive, and effective friendship and cooperation in Southeast Asia. Over more than half a century, the relationship has been continuously strengthened, expanded, and intensified, becoming a successful model of cooperation within ASEAN.

The establishment of a Strategic Partnership in 2013 and its upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 marked highly significant strides, reflecting a high level of political trust, increasingly intertwined interests, and a shared strategic vision between the two countries in the new context.

The state visit to Singapore by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam is of particular importance to the continued implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

News.Az