Vietnam’s phone exports to US fall to five-year low

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. imports of telephones and parts from Vietnam, one of its top suppliers, fell to their lowest levels in over five years in November, according to official Vietnamese data.

The decline comes amid trade uncertainties and slowing consumer demand, affecting exporters led by Samsung Electronics, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Although smartphones are not subject to U.S. tariffs, trade uncertainties impacted Vietnam’s shipments this year. Exports had peaked in January and rebounded in May after the Trump administration exempted phones and other electronics from steep tariffs. Shipments began falling sharply in August, when 20% tariffs were imposed on Vietnamese goods despite the exemption.

In November, Vietnam’s telephone exports to the U.S. fell below $410 million, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020, marking the fourth consecutive monthly drop. Production of telephones in Vietnam has also been declining on an annual basis since August.

While shipments fell in recent months, strong exports in the first half of the year kept overall exports flat in the first 11 months of 2025 compared with a year earlier. Vietnam’s smartphone trade largely reflects Samsung’s operations, as the company accounts for the largest share of exports and production in the country.

Samsung, which does not disclose its Vietnam export figures, declined to comment. A Vietnam-based executive familiar with the company’s operations said Samsung has been adjusting production and export volumes in response to weakening consumer sentiment.

The drop in smartphone exports contributed to Vietnam’s total exports falling to nearly $4 billion in November, the lowest monthly total since April.

News.Az