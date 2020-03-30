Vincent van Gogh painting is stolen from Dutch museum closed due to coronavirus

A Vincent van Gogh painting was stolen today in a raid at a Dutch museum which is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Daily Mail reports.

The Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam said 'Spring Garden' by the Dutch master was stolen in the early hours of this morning.

The burglars forced their way through the glass front door shortly after 3 am and left with the single painting, Dutch media said.

The museum was shut down on March 12 along with the Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

The van Gogh painting had been on loan from the Groninger Museum in the city of Groningen, according to public broadcaster NOS.

The director of the Groninger Museum said the burglary was 'the theft of a work that belongs to all of us'.

The Singer Laren museum said security had been 'entirely according to protocol'.

The 1884 painting shows a rectory garden in the town of Nuenen, where van Gogh was living at the time.

It depicts a woman in the garden with sparse red-flowered bushes and the church building in the background.

