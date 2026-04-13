Bank of England unveils new bank failure tool

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The Bank of England has introduced a new approach to handling failing banks, unveiling an alternative “bail-in” mechanism as part of updated guidance on crisis management.

The move is aimed at strengthening how authorities respond to bank failures while minimizing disruption to the wider financial system, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In its latest update, the central bank outlined a new option within its bail-in framework, a process typically used to stabilize struggling banks by imposing losses on shareholders and creditors instead of relying on taxpayer-funded bailouts.

The key innovation is an alternative structure for compensating affected creditors. Under the new mechanism, they would receive non-transferable contingent beneficial interests rather than traditional instruments.

The updated approach gives regulators greater flexibility in managing bank crises, particularly in complex or fast-moving situations where standard bail-in tools may be harder to implement.

By refining how losses are absorbed and redistributed, the Bank of England aims to:

Maintain financial stability

Protect critical banking functions

Reduce systemic risk during failures

The introduction of this alternative mechanism reflects ongoing efforts by global regulators to improve post-crisis banking frameworks following lessons learned from past financial shocks.

While the traditional bail-in model remains in place, the new option provides an additional tool that can be deployed depending on the circumstances of a bank’s failure.

The Bank of England said the update is part of its broader strategy to ensure the UK’s financial system remains resilient in the face of future risks.

News.Az