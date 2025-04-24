Vintage car discovered in sunken WWII aircraft carrier

A vintage Ford Super Deluxe vehicle was discovered by divers while exploring the USS Yorktown. (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

A vintage car was recently discovered during an underwater excavation of the USS Yorktown in the Pacific Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The ship was a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier that took part in several World War II operations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A Japanese submarine ultimately sunk the vessel in 1942 during the Battle of Midway.

The NOAA announced the findings after completing its "Papahānaumokuākea ROV and Mapping expedition."

"During the dive on April 19, we noticed a faint outline of an automobile while peering into the aft hangar deck from the port side of USS Yorktown," stated the press release.

Researchers identified the black car as a 1940-41 Ford Super Deluxe "Woody," with the words "SHIP SERVICE ___ NAVY" written on part of its front plate.

"This car is hypothesized to have been used for Rear Admiral Frank Jack Fletcher, Captain Elliott Buckmaster, or other ship crew while USS Yorktown was conducting business in foreign ports," the release added.

Images show the car’s rectangular rear windows, chrome detail on the fenders, a split windshield, and chrome bumper with a spare tire on the back.

Divers also discovered a hand-painted mural located inside one of the ship’s elevator shafts.

News.Az