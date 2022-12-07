Violation of the rights of IDPs is a war crime: UNHCR representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

"After the first Karabakh war, I visited Azerbaijan. At that time, I witnessed the difficult living conditions of hundreds of thousands of people," said Guido Ambroso, the head of the Azerbaijan Delegation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, at a conference on Basic Guarantees of Human Rights, News.az reports.

He said that as an organization, they tried to eliminate these difficulties: "The rights of internally displaced persons should be protected. Violation of their rights is considered a war crime."

News.Az