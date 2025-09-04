Viral star Rolling Ray dies aged 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

The internet is mourning the loss of beloved viral sensation Juan “Raymond” Harper, widely known as Rolling Ray, who has passed away at the age of 28.

News of his death broke on Wednesday, September 3, just days before what would have been his 29th birthday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Fans and fellow influencers have taken to social media to share their grief and celebrate his unforgettable impact on internet culture.

Ray’s mom broke the sorrowful news on Facebook by saying, “It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray (@Iamrollingray) has gone home to be with the Lord. I thank everyone who has called or texted; this is going to be a long road.”

Rolling Ray went on to online stardom, with his sharp wit, non-apologetic sense of humor, and his self-titled reputation, “the most famous boy inna wheelchair.” Despite physical challenges, Ray’s gutsiness turned him into an online phenomenon on TikTok and Instagram. He immediately converted the stardom to reality TV, appearing on shows like MTV’s *Catfish: Trolls*, *Divorce Court*, and Zeus Network’s *Bobby I Love You, Purrr.*

News.Az