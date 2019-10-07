Visa fee for Iranian citizens traveling to Nakhchivan reduced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Visa fees for citizens of Iran traveling to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been reduced, APA reports citing Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the Department, at the Julfa, Shahtakhti, Sadarak border checkpoints, Nakhchivan Railway Station and Nakhchivan International Airport, the amount of a 15-day visa fee for Iranian citizens has been reduced to EUR 5 (AZN 9.34). The decision has already come into force.

Earlier, Citizens of Iran could obtain the entrance permission authorizing them to stay in the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 15 days paying 10 Euros in border crossing points of Nakhchivan.

