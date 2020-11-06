Vitaly Klichko reelected as Kiev mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Incumbent Mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klichko has secured his reelection for another term; the Kiev electoral commission results show that he was supported by 50.5%.

"Some 50.5% of the voters cast their ballots for Klichko, which is 365,000 people," the commission said Friday as official results of the local elections held on October 25 were announced.

Head of the Kiev commission Valentina Korolkova underlined that all protocols were counted, and the commission members signed them. According to her, the incumbent mayor racked up 365,161 votes and surpassed his closest opponent, Opposition Platform - For Life party nominee Alexander Popov who secured 68,677 votes. Therefore, Klichko won the election in the first round.

Klichko has been serving as Kiev mayor since June 5.

(c) TASS

News.Az

