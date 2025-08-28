Volkswagen extends Amazon cloud deal to cut costs with AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Volkswagen has renewed its “factory cloud” partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for another five years, aiming to boost efficiency and lower production costs through artificial intelligence.

The digital production platform, developed with AWS, is already in use across 43 plants in Europe, North America, and South America, with Volkswagen planning to expand further, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Our ambition is to become a global technology driver for the automotive industry. To this end, we are consistently digitising and networking our company in all areas,” said Hauke Stars, Volkswagen’s chief IT officer.

The German automaker, which operates more than 114 sites worldwide, expects the cloud-based AI systems to generate savings worth tens of millions of euros over the medium term.

News.Az