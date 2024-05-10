Volume of crude supplied via BTC pipeline in H1 2024 revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of the first quarter of 2024, it carried a total of about 4.3 billion barrels (about 568 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 5,629 tankers and sent to world markets, News.Az reports citing bp Azerbaijan.

In the first quarter of 2024, BTC Co. spent about $33 million in operating expenditure and $7 million in capital expenditure.In the first quarter of the year, about 54 million barrels (7 million tonnes) of BTC-exported crude oil was lifted at Ceyhan and loaded on 72 tankers.The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, SOCAR non-ACG volumes) continue to be transported via BTC.

News.Az