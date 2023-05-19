Yandex metrika counter

Volume of gas transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline in Q1 2023 revealed

Azerbaijan shipped over 14.711 billion cubic meters of gas via the main natural gas pipelines in January-April this year, up by 5.7 percent from the same period last year, News.Az reports. 

The State Statistical Committee’s figures suggest gas transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline was amounted 7.346,4 billion cubic meters in January-April, which accounts for 49.9% of total natural gas export.


