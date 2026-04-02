Volvo China Open Qualifying: 12 players move on in Shanghai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amateur Han Jin (68) and veteran Wu Di (70) topped the leaderboard in the second round of the Volvo China Open Qualifying at Enhance Anting Golf Club in Shanghai on Wednesday, securing spots in next month’s national championship.

Both finished on six-under 136, with Wu Tuxuan (72) three shots behind in third place, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

Other Chinese mainland qualifiers for the $2.75 million championship, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and China Tour, included Liu Enhua (70), She Zihan (71), overnight co-leader Deng Tao (75), Ye Wocheng (68), and Zhang Yuze (72). Xue Han (74) clinched the final spot in a three-man playoff.

Among international qualifiers, Hong Kong amateur Jeffrey Shen (70), South Korean Lee Jun-seo (73), and Australian Tony Chen (73) also earned places in the tournament, which will take place April 23–26 at Enhance Anting.

News.Az