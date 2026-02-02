Von der Leyen and Zelenskyy talk Ukraine’s prosperity plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talked about energy support for Ukraine and a new sanctions package against Russia.

The European Union will provide Ukraine with generators and energy equipment, and will finalize the 20th sanctions package, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES What Epstein archives reveal about Jagland and Russia

Russia hits railway station in Zaporizhzhia region

Russia resumes strikes on Ukraine power grid

Germany arrests five over Russia sanctions evasion

Energy support for Ukraine, a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, security guarantees, and a prosperity plan for post-war Ukraine within the framework of the peace process were discussed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, as reported on social media.

"The European Union is helping us a lot, and in the near future there will be more deliveries of generators and additional energy equipment. Thank you!" - noted the President.

"Ursula informed about the finalization of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. We see what is already happening with the Russian economy and what could happen next if the pressure works correctly. We are working in this direction, there should be important steps," Zelenskyy noted.

"We also discussed diplomatic work and work on documents regarding security guarantees and a recovery plan. We agreed that our teams will work more closely together to ensure clarity and full understanding of future decisions," the Head of State indicated.

News.Az