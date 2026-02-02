Russia resumes strikes on Ukraine power grid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has resumed strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure after the end of a temporary energy truce, Ukrainian officials said, leaving several regions facing power outages and emergency electricity restrictions.

Russian attacks damaged energy facilities in multiple regions, cutting electricity supply to parts of Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy. Repair crews are working to restore damaged infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Ukraine’s Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov.

Authorities also reported electricity shortages in Kyiv and the surrounding region. Officials say scheduled hourly power outages may return once the power grid stabilises.

Separately, more than 160 settlements in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions remain without electricity due to severe weather conditions combined with existing grid pressure.

Energy workers are operating around the clock to repair damaged transmission lines and restore supply. Emergency power cuts have already been introduced in some areas to prevent further strain on the system.

The renewed attacks come after a short-lived energy truce. On January 29, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid strikes on Kyiv and other cities for one week. Russian officials later confirmed an agreement but said it would last only until February 1.

Some analysts suggested the pause may have allowed Russia time to replenish military resources, including drones and missiles.

The resumption of strikes highlights the continued vulnerability of Ukraine’s energy system, which has been repeatedly targeted since the start of the war. Damage to power infrastructure can disrupt heating, water supply, transport and communications, particularly during winter conditions.

Ukrainian authorities continue to urge residents to conserve electricity where possible as repair operations continue.

News.Az