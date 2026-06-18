Von der Leyen seeks tighter EU rules for Ukrainian refugees

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seeking to tighten the EU's rules on admitting refugees from Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing DPA.

DPA cited a letter sent by von der Leyen to European leaders ahead of the EU summit scheduled to open later on June 18.

According to the report, von der Leyen plans to revise the simplified procedures currently used for admitting Ukrainian citizens while also proposing an extension of temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine.

Although no specific details have been disclosed, the agency said the regulation's scope is expected to be adjusted in a manner that does not weaken Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The changes could include new restrictions on the admission of military-age men. Germany and several other EU countries have previously advocated for stricter rules governing the entry of this category of Ukrainian citizens.

News.Az