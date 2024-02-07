Voting ends in Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The voting in Azerbaijan's snap presidential election has wrapped up at 7 p.m. local time, News.Az reports.

Voting took place at 6,537 polling stations across 125 constituencies, including 6,319 permanent stations and 218 located in Azerbaijan’s embassies, consulates general and permanent representations in foreign countries, as well as in military units, treatment and correctional facilities, sanatoriums, ships navigating under the country`s national flag in the Caspian Sea and international waters.

According to the Information Center of the Central Election Commission, a total of 4,590,075 people cast their ballots, which means 70.85% of the total number of eligible voters across the country, as of 17.00.

1000 polling stations were equipped with webcams to provide internet users with the opportunity to watch the whole voting process online via the CEC website.

The election process was monitored by 790 international observers from 72 international organizations and citizens of 89 countries. The election was covered by 216 representatives of 109 foreign media outlets.

Seven candidates are competing for the presidency.

News.Az