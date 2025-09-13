"Four billion dollars have been spent on destroying the state. The main organizer of the color revolutions comes from outside. These are employees of various special services, and they are doing this from several countries," Vucic said in an interview with local TV channel, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He explained that he had to remain silent before because doing so would have violated Serbia's neutrality toward the possible instigators of the protests. However, he noted that "these countries know that we are aware of what they are doing."

Previously, Vucic reported that 9,380 people participated in protests across the country on September 5, with more than 7,000 gathering in Novi Sad. According to the Serbian president, the most serious incidents took place there: a group of people in balaclavas tried to occupy the philosophy faculty of the local university, but the police prevented this attempt.

Commenting on the events, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic said that European officials not only support unauthorized protests but also participate in them personally. She particularly noted the presence in Novi Sad of European Parliament lawmaker Rasmus Nordqvist from Denmark and Vula Tsetsi, co-chair of the European Green Party from Greece, calling their statements about the rule of law hypocritical while supporting anarchic actions in Serbia.