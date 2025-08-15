Serbia’s political crisis deepens as clashes escalate - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anti-government protests in Serbia turned violent for a third straight night on Thursday, with riot police clashing with demonstrators in Belgrade and other cities amid a deepening political crisis.

The unrest, sparked by November’s Novi Sad railway station roof collapse that killed 16 people and fueled anti-corruption anger, has intensified since masked pro-government supporters attacked protesters earlier this week. Police reported five officers injured and 14 arrests Thursday; 30 officers were hurt in earlier clashes, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Protesters vandalized ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) offices in Novi Sad, while large crowds in Belgrade were dispersed with tear gas before reaching SNS headquarters. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic accused demonstrators of “attacking the state,” while student-led groups alleged police were protecting government supporters.

President Aleksandar Vucic, in power for 13 years, has rejected calls for early elections, denouncing the movement as a foreign-backed plot. UN human rights experts have warned of an “intensifying crackdown” on activists.

The protests, largely peaceful for months, have grown into the largest challenge to Vucic’s rule, already prompting the prime minister’s resignation and cabinet collapse.

