Vucic visits Paris amid rising domestic tensions in Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was warmly welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on April 9, continuing the strong and cordial relationship between the two leaders.

The visit comes as Vucic faces mounting unrest at home, with ongoing protests against his government’s handling of corruption in the wake of the Novi Sad train station disaster of November 1, 2024, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Vucic, who has been the subject of months-long protests in Serbia, was welcomed with a formal guard-of-honour and a working lunch hosted by Macron. The visit signals France's continued diplomatic engagement with Serbia, despite criticism from some quarters regarding Vucic's controversial leadership.

After the lunch, Vucic spoke to reporters, stressing the strength of his personal relationship with Macron. He boasted about the pair’s friendship, noting that they like to exchange wine, have met 26 times and sometimes stay up until the early hours together.

"Emmanuel Macron and I met 26 times. I brought him six litres of wine and a tumbler. He brought me wines that he knows I respect and love... we are friends, we stayed several times until 3 or 4 in the morning... We are ordinary people, we are not machines," Vucic said.

"I am respected in the EU because I speak the truth, because I speak differently from the mainstream in the EU," he added.

In their discussions, the two leaders addressed a variety of pressing issues, with the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina emerging as a particularly difficult topic. Vucic made it clear that he could not support a resolution that involved the arrest of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

On a broader note, Vucic and Macron agreed that the world is entering a turbulent era, one marked by uncertainty and potential instability.

"Emmanuel Macron and I discussed everything. We jointly concluded that the world is entering a turbulent era and a time of general uncertainty that will last a long time," Vucic said.

The two leaders discussed Serbia’s European integration, relations with Kosovo and the wider geopolitical dynamics of the Balkans. Macron reiterated his belief in Serbia's potential to continue reforms and assured Vucic that France remains committed to supporting the European integration of the Western Balkans.

"I again emphasised to him how important France is to the democratic and European future of Serbia," Macron wrote on social media following the meeting. "I expressed my confidence in Serbia's ability to find the path of dialogue again."

Following the talks, Macron confirmed France's participation in Expo 2027 in Belgrade.

Vucic expressed his pride in Serbia's resilience in the face of domestic and international challenges, particularly in the context of the ongoing protests against his regime.

"It is good that we have a great ally in Europe, such as France. I believe that this is important. France is working and I believe that it will continue to work to calm the situation in Ukraine," Vucic said, adding that difficult times were ahead and Serbia must prepare for them.

The Serbian president also discussed the economic ties between the two countries, including the recent purchase of a €50mn supercomputer from the French company Atos. He noted that additional investments from French firms in Serbia are expected, with further discussions planned to address potential issues related to US tariffs on Serbian manufacturers, which might affect the operations of French tyre company Michelin.

Criticism of Macron's support for Vucic

Vucic’s visit to Paris, and the diplomatic warmth shown by Macron, has been met with considerable criticism from the Serbian opposition. Many have expressed frustration at what they perceive as the EU's tacit endorsement of Vucic’s controversial leadership.

The Serbian opposition has previously accused the EU of downplaying Vucic’s track record on the rule of law and human rights. Recent student-led protests against government corruption have seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets in opposition to the government, and in defence of values the EU often espouses: rule of law, transparency and democracy.

The EU's support for Vucic has been symbolised by frequent visits of top EU officials to Belgrade, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In January, EU official Gert Jan Koopman declared that Serbia was on the right path towards EU membership, a statement that many protesters saw as an endorsement of the embattled president.

"The fact that French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with the highest state honours, at a time when Vucic’s regime is under severe scrutiny for its treatment of protesters, is a credit to Macron," wrote the independent newspaper Danas.

News.Az