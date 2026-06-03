Apple agrees to hand over India financials in antitrust case

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Apple has agreed to submit its India-specific financial data to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), marking a significant shift in a long-running antitrust battle.

The tech giant has resisted giving up this data since 2024, arguing that the watchdog's demands could expose it to massive penalties based on global turnover under India's new antitrust laws. However, following a recent court directive telling Apple to cooperate, the company requested a final extension until June 25 to hand over its local financial information, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case, which began in 2021 after complaints from Indian startups and Tinder-owner Match Group, centers on Apple's mandatory in-app billing system. A 2024 CCI investigation concluded that Apple abused its market position by forcing developers to use its proprietary payment system, making the App Store an "unavoidable trading partner." While Apple maintains that it is a minor player in an Indian market dominated by Android, India remains a critical growth and manufacturing hub for the company, with iPhone market share rising from 2% to 9% over the last five years. Submission of these financials brings the CCI one step closer to calculating a final penalty decision.

News.Az