Warsaw celebrates Long Night of Museums 2025 with over 300 cultural events

+ ↺ − 16 px

To celebrate the International Museum Day, Warsaw is to host the Long Night of Museums 2025 on Saturday, with residents and visitors alike enjoying free access to hundreds of museums, galleries, parks, and exhibitions across the Polish capital, News.az reports citing BBC.

More than 300 institutions are taking part, offering a rich array of over 300 events.

A major highlight this year is the first-time opening of several unique sites, including the Museum of Literature's collection storage and the Warsaw University of Life Sciences Museum.

In addition to cultural venues, typically restricted locations such as government ministries, archives, and courts will open their doors to the public.

Since its launch in 2004, the Long Night of Museums on the eve of International Museum Day has become one of Warsaw's most beloved cultural traditions.

Each year, around 300,000 people take part in this nighttime celebration, enjoying the opportunity to explore historical and artistic spaces, many of which are usually inaccessible, completely free of charge.

The Long Night of Museums programs also include vintage vehicles parade, guided tours in Warsaw's underground infrastructure, latenight film screening and sleepover for teenagers at POLIN museum and multiple workshops. Public transport operations will be extended for the Long Night of Museums.

News.Az