Elizabeth Smart: Nancy Guthrie could still be alive months after abduction - VIDEO

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Human rights advocate and kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has said she believes there is still a possibility that missing woman Nancy Guthrie could be alive, more than three months after her disappearance.

Speaking in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett, Smart pointed to past cases in which missing persons were found long after they initially vanished. She emphasized that until there is definitive evidence, the search should continue, News.Az reports, citing Tribune.

Elizabeth Smart says she thinks Nancy Guthrie could “absolutely still be alive” three months after her disappearance and urges authorities to keep searching. More tonight on OutFront at 7p ET/4p PT. pic.twitter.com/B91rJoMnYf — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 5, 2026

“Absolutely. She could absolutely still be alive,” Smart said, adding that families deserve continued hope and sustained investigative effort even as time passes.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of television journalist Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson in February, according to authorities. Investigators have said a masked intruder is believed to have abducted her during the night, though no suspect has been identified.

Officials also noted that mixed DNA evidence has complicated the investigation, leaving key questions unanswered and slowing progress in the case.

Smart, who was abducted as a teenager in 2002 and rescued nine months later, said her own experience shapes her belief that missing-person cases can sometimes end in unexpected recovery. Since her rescue, she has become a prominent advocate for survivors and missing children.

Her comments have renewed public attention on the case, which remains under active investigation and continues to draw concern and uncertainty as authorities work to determine what happened to Guthrie.

News.Az