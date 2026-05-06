John Mulaney and David Letterman stun fans with surprise L.A. show

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The show, titled This Better Be Funny with David Letterman and Special Guest John Mulaney, took place on May 5, 2026, drawing strong audience interest as two generations of American comedy came together on one stage.

Letterman, the longtime former late-night host, made a rare return to live performance, teaming up with Mulaney, an Emmy-winning comedian known for his precise storytelling and stand-up specials. Their contrasting comedic styles—Letterman’s relaxed, improvisational delivery and Mulaney’s structured, rhythmic humor—were a key highlight of the evening, News.Az reports, citing Art Threat.

The event was part of the broader Netflix Is A Joke Festival, a week-long comedy showcase across Los Angeles featuring hundreds of performers at major venues across the city. The festival has become one of the largest comedy gatherings globally, spanning multiple theaters and arenas.

Mulaney is currently touring with his Mister Whatever stand-up show, which has extended through 2026 due to strong demand, with additional performances scheduled in major U.S. cities.

The Hollywood appearance marked a rare on-stage collaboration between two influential figures in American comedy, adding to the festival’s lineup of high-profile performances.

News.Az