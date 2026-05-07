Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff make red carpet debut

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Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff made their first official red carpet appearance together on May 6 at the premiere of Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) in Los Angeles.

The pair, who have been romantically linked since March 2025, posed together while celebrating Eilish’s new concert film. Eilish wore a green Ralph Lauren Polo shirt layered over a white long-sleeve top with a black skirt, while Wolff appeared in a brown double-breasted suit without a tie, News.Az reports, citing the People.

The event also featured appearances from Finneas and filmmaker James Cameron, who co-directed the concert movie alongside Eilish. The film showcases performances from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Wolff and Eilish were first spotted together after an awards show in March 2025 and later photographed kissing in Venice in June 2025. They also attended the Grammy Awards 2026 together earlier this year.

Wolff previously appeared in Eilish’s music video for Chihiro, while he and his brother Alex Wolff opened for Eilish during her tour.

Eilish is also reportedly preparing for her acting debut in The Bell Jar, based on The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath. The adaptation will be directed by Sarah Polley, with Eilish expected to play Esther Greenwood.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) arrives in theaters on May 8.

News.Az