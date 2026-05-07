Urvashi Rautela on viral Balakrishna video: ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ song backlash

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Urvashi Rautela has addressed ongoing discussions around her collaboration with veteran actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, responding to viral clips and online reactions about his behaviour on set.

Speaking in a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Rautela said the controversy around their work together escalated in multiple layers due to how online conversations developed over time. She suggested that what began as isolated moments gradually turned into a wider debate, News.Az reports, citing TOI.

Despite the backlash surrounding their film Daaku Maharaaj, particularly the song Dabidi Dibidi, Rautela maintained that her personal experience working with Balakrishna remained positive. She praised the overall collaboration and highlighted the energy on set during their action sequences.

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She also addressed viral videos showing Balakrishna’s interactions with fans, which have previously sparked debate online. According to her, she has witnessed such moments firsthand but did not view them negatively, adding that fans often respond positively rather than being offended.

Rautela further shared a personal anecdote, saying Balakrishna was the first person to wish her on Valentine’s Day last year, which she found memorable.

Describing his personality, she referred to him as energetic, approachable, and “childlike” in nature. She emphasized that while he may have a strong public image, he is also down-to-earth, enjoys interacting with people, and shows affection especially toward children.

Her comments present a more personal and positive perspective on Balakrishna amid ongoing online debates, highlighting both his superstar status in Telugu cinema and his off-screen personality as seen by colleagues.

News.Az