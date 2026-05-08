Stephen Colbert reacts to CBS replacing The Late Show

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Late-night host Stephen Colbert has responded to CBS’s decision to replace The Late Show with a new program from producer Byron Allen, saying he has no objections and even sent Allen a congratulatory message.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Colbert confirmed that he reached out after learning that Allen’s long-running show Comics Unleashed would take over the 11:35 p.m. time slot once The Late Show ends its run. He described Allen as “fascinating” and referenced his early career milestone as the youngest comedian to perform on Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Colbert said he congratulated Allen directly, jokingly adding a playful note suggesting Allen should acknowledge Johnny Carson as part of the moment. He also emphasized that CBS’s programming decision was “none of my business,” distancing himself from the network’s scheduling changes.

CBS previously confirmed that The Late Show would end in May 2026, citing financial pressures in the late-night television landscape. The network will transition the time slot to Comics Unleashed, a panel-style comedy format that features rotating stand-up comedians. According to industry reports, the shift is part of a cost-cutting strategy, as Allen’s production model reportedly covers its own expenses, making it financially attractive for the network.

The transition marks a major change for CBS late-night programming, as The Late Show has been one of its flagship talk shows for decades. Colbert’s final episode is scheduled for May 21, after which Comics Unleashed will immediately take over the slot.

Despite the impending end of his show, Colbert remains active. In the same interview, he mentioned future creative projects, including work on a new Lord of the Rings film adaptation alongside his son and longtime franchise collaborator Philippa Boyens. He also said one of his long-time dream guests remains Pope Leo XIV, whom he has even invited to appear on the show.

As his final episodes approach, Colbert has been hosting a high-profile farewell lineup featuring major guests, signaling a closing chapter in one of modern television’s most recognizable late-night eras.

News.Az