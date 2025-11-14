Washington and Bern strike deal with significant tariff cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland is poised to receive a significant 15% tariff reduction on certain exports to the United States, as announced by Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin.

In a statement, Parmelin revealed that the agreement also includes new Swiss investment commitments in the US, at about $200 billion, forming the core of a broader trade package expected to be announced later today, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The deal follows a US pledge to reassess duties on Swiss goods, which faced some of the highest tariff levels imposed on any European exporter.

These tariffs were introduced by President Donald Trump as part of what he described, in previous statements, as a strategy to pressure trading partners into bilateral concessions and increased US-bound investment.

