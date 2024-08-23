Washington confirms talks with Kyiv on use of US arms to strike targets inside Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington has confirmed it is in talks with Kyiv about the possibility of extending the range of strikes into Russian territory using US-made weapons, said John Kirby, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications.

“As you know, the president allowed them to use US munitions across that border to deal with imminent threats. But we're still having conversations with them,” Kirby said at a regular briefing, News.Az reports citing foreign media.“I have no policy leanings one way or another to speak to today, and certainly no new policy decisions that have been made,” he added.Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday that the use of American weapons to strike inside Russia’s Kursk Region does not run counter to the US policy.

News.Az