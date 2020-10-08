Water supply started to 3 districts from newly-liberated Sugovushan

+ ↺ − 16 px

After Sugovushan village was liberated by Azerbaijani Army, as a result of a counter-attack starting from September 27, the release of water from Sugovushan water reservoir has been achieved, said Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management, APA reports.

Currently, as a result of the regulation of water discharged from the reservoir, water supply to Tartar, Goranboy, and Yevlakh regions, at the same time ecological balance has been ensured.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev has also shared a post on his Twitter account about the commencement of water supply from Sugovushan.

“The 30 years’ environmental terror has come to an end by liberation from occupation of Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan village. Terter river flows in water-abundant form. Armenia purposefully and constantly halted water flow.

The environmental balance will be ensured in Azerbaijan’s Terter, Goranboy and Yevlakh regions”, H. Hajiyev wrote in his post.

News.Az

