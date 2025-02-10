WB: Azerbaijan achieves 60-fold increase in per capita income in 30 years

WB: Azerbaijan achieves 60-fold increase in per capita income in 30 years

Per capita income in Azerbaijan has surged 60 times over the past 30 years, according to Roland Pryce, the World Bank's regional director for the South Caucasus.

Speaking at the presentation of the "World Development Report" in Baku on Monday, Pryce highlighted that in 1993, Azerbaijan's per capita income was just $110, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"By 2023, the country had reached middle-income status, with per capita income rising to $6,600," she stated.

Pryce attributed this remarkable achievement to Azerbaijan's successful use of its natural resources.

News.Az