We hope that by that time Armenia will complete their part of the homework - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

We hope that Armenia will complete their part of the homework, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper.

The railroad from liberated territories to Armenian border must be ready by the end of 2023. We of course, hope that by that time Armenia will complete their part of the homework. And of course, we raised other issues, issues with respect to the demining. President Michel expressed his willingness to help Azerbaijan to cope with this situation, because after the war ended, we had almost 200 people killed or seriously injured because of the landmines. Also we discussed humanitarian issues, and many others. So, it was really a very productive discussion and I am very satisfied," the head of the state said.

News.Az

News.Az