Weekly horoscope for April 27 - May 3, 2025

The new moon in Taurus on the 27th is a departure. The last two months have been tumultuous. Confusing and cathartic with no sense of grounding. A lot has been stirred up and now all of our fears and wildest dreams are laid out on the table. But what do we even do with all this data? As my college acting teachers would tell me when I was struggling with a scene, “Stop talking about it and put it on its feet.”

Putting it on its feet also feels like apt advice as Venus leaves sensual Pisces for passionate Aries on the 30th. Connections from February and March come back around here and relationships gain momentum. Then on the 2nd, Venus meets up with Neptune in Aries, the first time these planets have met up in this sign for over 150 years. Look out for some over-the-top flirtations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries: The new moon in Taurus on the 27th is a perfect time for you to throw a little dinner party for your favorite people. If you’re a great home chef, this is an opportunity to flex on some new recipes, and if you’re awful in the kitchen, order a pizza and mix some nice cocktails. This new moon is a fresh start for your income, values and self esteem. Use it as an excuse to dress up and show off! This week’s mantra: “Host.” Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

All eyes are on you this week with the new moon in Taurus on the 27th. A new moon in your sign is a once annual opportunity to completely center yourself. At other new moons your focus might be on your partner or your kids or your boss, but right now, the question is: “what do I need?” Check in with what feels good in your body. As Venus re-enters Aries and your unconscious sector, your intuition is very powerful. Trust what you’re feeling. This week’s mantra: “Trust.” Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s a great week to take a solo trip as the new moon in Taurus on the 27th puts you in a meditative state. The last few months have brought breakdowns and breakthroughs in your public life, and now you’re craving a retreat so you can process things on your own terms. This is also a great time to work on something behind the scenes. That paperwork you’ve been avoiding? Do it now. Get your systems in order now so big ideas flow more freely.



This week's mantra: “Reset.” Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The last few months have been rough on your body and finances, as well as confusing for your career. You might feel like you have to have it all figured out before you put yourself out there again. But the new moon in Taurus on the 27th is a perfect opportunity to network and socialize. Who knows, you might even make a new best friend! Projects put aside in late March come back around as you finally find the right audience for them. This week's mantra: “Share.” Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The new moon in Taurus on the 27th marks a clear before and after in your public and professional life. You’re stepping away from one role and entering a new one. Even if your job is the same, your presence has shifted. This week also marks the closing of a chapter in your shared finances and resources. Whether you’re breaking up with your therapist, finalizing a settlement or paying the last of your student loans, you’re gaining some extra breathing room. This week’s mantra: “Relieve.” Virgo (August 23 - September 23)

Commitments, money struggles and emotional entanglements have defined 2025 for you thus far. It’s been difficult, soul-level work. At the new moon in Taurus on the 27th, you’re ready to book a well-deserved vacation. Whether you’re going abroad to visit a lover or just taking a trip upstate to work on your novel in solitude, the point is to put distance between you and your usual routines. You deserve this expansion even if you still have quite a few items on the to-do list. This week’s mantra: “Fly.” Libra (September 23 - October 21)

Oh, Libra, this week is cathartic for you. The new moon in Taurus on the 27th finds you facing a fear. What’s happening now is nothing new. You’ve likely been dealing with whatever this is for months now, but after this final initiation comes a true sigh of relief. The worst possible thing might’ve happened, but you made it to the other side. This is also a great week to open up about what you’ve been going through to a friend or even a date! Vulnerability is sexy. This Week's Mantra: "Release." Scorpio (October 22 - November 21)

The new moon in Taurus on the 27th has big New Relationship Energy for you, Scorpio. Whether you’re falling in love, meeting a mentor or finding a business partner, the commitments that you make now are a departure from any that have come before. This is also a great week to focus on your health and try out a new fitness routine. Disappointments in the past have kept you from true intimacy, but you’re finally ready to rewrite the story. This week’s mantra: “Open.” Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The new moon in Taurus on the 27th marks the end of one obligation and the beginning of another. Even if nothing “special” is happening, this week has the energy of starting marathon training or the first day of a new job. What you’re entering now is intense and will require a lot of focus, but will also get you out of the rut you’ve been stuck in for a long time. Make sure you’re carving out space in your busy schedule for romance and hobbies too. This week’s mantra: “Hustle.” Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The new moon in Taurus on the 27th brings a cute first date or a spark of artistic inspiration. Whatever you’re initiating now will grow into something you’ll be ready to share with the world a year from now. It’s a great time to get back on the apps or tell friends you’re looking to date. Also if you’ve been trying to conceive, this is also an auspicious time for a positive pregnancy test or productive appointment with your fertility doctor. This week’s mantra: “Lush.” Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week marks the end of one chapter in your home and family life and the beginning of a new one. The new moon in Taurus on the 27th is either a housewarming party or the day you tell your landlord that you’re not renewing your lease. Maybe it’s both. Maybe the home and family struggles you’ve been dealing with for months if not years feel worth celebrating when you know they’re coming to an end. Hope and deep connection is found in conversation with close friends. Invite them into your world! This week’s mantra: “Home.” Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’ve protected your peace hard over the last few months. But now you might be realizing that your boundaries have left you spending a lot of time alone. The new moon in Taurus on the 27th is an auspicious time to start calling in your new inner circle or curating a new group chat. You might be slowly returning to relationships where you had to take some space. It’s a week for eating well and having good conversations. Go where you’re nourished. This week’s mantra: “Circle.”

News.Az