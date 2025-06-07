Weekly horoscope for June 8-14, 2025

Communication planet Mercury meets up with expansive Jupiter on the 8th, an aspect that closes the loop between our big ideas and the steps we must take to achieve them. This influence brings an action plan, or really: a bunch of action plans. Write down the list and focus on doing things one step at a time. Then later on the 8th, Mercury moves from chatty Gemini into more introverted Cancer where less is more when it comes to words, and ideas are crafted with heart, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The biggest news of the week is that Jupiter, planet of growth and opportunity, enters Cancer on the 9th to stay for a full year. Jupiter gets VIP treatment in Cancer, and for us this means our growth edges are met with nurturing and care. Yes, there’s still uncertainty, but this influence encourages us to release fear and celebrate what’s unknown.



Then on the 11th, Gemini season peaks with the full moon in Sagittarius. Sagittarius is a sign that doesn’t take things too seriously. All of us are moving through a transformative moment that requires hard work and healing, and this full moon reminds us to be gentle with ourselves and have a good laugh.