Weekly horoscope for June 8-14, 2025
You’re probably sick of hearing this but: there’s a lot happening this week. The astrology of 2025 isn’t getting any less intense, but it is getting a bit more joyful. That being said: sometimes it’s only when things get easier that the impact is felt.
Communication planet Mercury meets up with expansive Jupiter on the 8th, an aspect that closes the loop between our big ideas and the steps we must take to achieve them. This influence brings an action plan, or really: a bunch of action plans. Write down the list and focus on doing things one step at a time. Then later on the 8th, Mercury moves from chatty Gemini into more introverted Cancer where less is more when it comes to words, and ideas are crafted with heart, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The biggest news of the week is that Jupiter, planet of growth and opportunity, enters Cancer on the 9th to stay for a full year. Jupiter gets VIP treatment in Cancer, and for us this means our growth edges are met with nurturing and care. Yes, there’s still uncertainty, but this influence encourages us to release fear and celebrate what’s unknown.
Then on the 11th, Gemini season peaks with the full moon in Sagittarius. Sagittarius is a sign that doesn’t take things too seriously. All of us are moving through a transformative moment that requires hard work and healing, and this full moon reminds us to be gentle with ourselves and have a good laugh.
A million different things are happening at once. Your inbox is full, your to-do list is endless, and you can’t get to any of these tasks anyway because your calendar is packed with meetings and birthday parties and coffee dates. This week’s full moon in Sagittarius is the culmination of a learning experience that began six months ago. You keep pushing yourself to do more, and maybe you don’t feel like this is a “real” accomplishment. But take some time to celebrate how far you’ve come and how much you’ve grown.
This week’s mantra: “Journey.”
Whether you’re completing a contract or taking a relationship to the next level, the full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th is about making and breaking commitments. Your biggest lesson of the last year is that partnership requires sacrifice, but that doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself in it. You’re known for being a bit mercurial and all over the place, but this week is about expressing yourself from the heart and claiming your true values. Knowing what you want and going for it is a boost to your self-esteem.
This week’s mantra: “Claim.”
Everything’s coming up you, Cancer. Jupiter—planet of luck, expansion and relief—enters your sign on the 9th. After a year of growth that came with loss (and a lot of existential dread), you’re entering a phase of feeling more confident in your image and self expression. The first step is taking care of your body. The full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th highlights an ongoing struggle with your health or energy levels, while also illuminating the proper treatment plan.
This week's mantra: “Shine.”
Welcome to your most creative and romantic week of the year, Leo. The full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th finds you shooting your shot and going after your heart’s desire. At the same time though, you’re realizing that you need more peace and quiet. Last summer’s constant networking parties are replaced with this summer’s meditation practice and solo time. With Jupiter now in your unconscious sector, you’re learning that growth is about letting go and allowing opportunities to come to you.
This week’s mantra: “Release.”
Don’t freak out but this week, you reach a major milestone. You’re reaching new audiences and building your legacy. Goals you set in November around home, family and securing your foundation are illuminated at the full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th. The huge strides you’re about to make in your community and career goals will be informed by this strong base. As you soar to new heights, the real ones are along for the ride.
This week’s mantra: “Foundation.”
Recent events have expanded your horizons, but also left you deeply questioning your beliefs. The constant galaxy brain downloads and buzzing information have been equally inspiring and destabilizing. The full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th is about taking all that you’ve learned and making it digestible. It’s about sharing these big ideas with your local community. Whether you’re publishing, podcasting or improving your interior design skills, the small steps you’re taking now will provide the basis for major career growth over the next year.
This Week's Mantra: "Grounded."
You’ve done an immense amount of work to clear out debts and figure out exactly what you owe. It’s been a constant battle: an invoice gets paid only for an unexpected bill to pop up immediately. This same dynamic has also been playing out in your emotional life. The full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th illuminates the immense strength and self-confidence you’ve built through this process. Trust in your resilience.
This week’s mantra: “Transcend.”
It’s an emotional week for you, Sagittarius! The full moon on the 11th is in your sign meaning that all eyes are on you. If you’re feeling healthy and confident, enjoy your time in the spotlight. But the light is way too bright if you’re feeling insecure. Jupiter is now in your shared resources sector, a transit that will require a constant negotiation of power dynamics over the next year. The bad news is that you can’t do everything alone. The good news is: you get to collaborate.
This week’s mantra: “Joint.”
You’re in a bind: staying in the same place is burning you out but every other option requires its own sacrifice. What if you make the wrong decision? The full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th will give you a clear picture of what’s in your control vs. what you have to let go. Whether you’re dealing with health issues, job searching or powering through the toddler phase, ease arrives when you ask for help and commit to something.
This week’s mantra: “Partner”
It’s time to share your literal or metaphorical baby with the world. The full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th is an opportunity to go public with something that’s been gestating since late November. Whether you’re launching a website or sharing a birth announcement, it’s vulnerable to ask for recognition but your people will be thrilled to celebrate you. You’re learning that it all matters, even the smallest steps.
This week’s mantra: “Bloom.”
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Career goals you set back in November are up for review at the full moon in Sagittarius on the 11th. This full moon marks a breakthrough and turning point for your public image and sees you accepting a leadership role. With your ruling planet Jupiter now in Cancer and your creativity sector, it’s time for you to romanticize your life. You don’t have to be a professional artist to prioritize doing what you love.
This week’s mantra: “Romanticize.”
