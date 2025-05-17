Weekly horoscope for May 18- 24, 2025

These weekly horoscopes offer guidance on how to use astrology to navigate the coming week as well as insight into what the planets have in store for the coming week, New.Az reports citing foreign media. Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):

The most important thing for you to do this week is to engage in athletic activities because Rahu is now located in the twelfth house from your Moon constellation. mainly due to the fact that you are aware of the fact that a better health living is the key to maintaining a healthy and successful existence. Consequently, do not forget this, and make every effort to maintain your health. Due to the fact that Ketu is currently located in the sixth house from your Moon sign, you will need to use extreme caution with regard to anything concerning your finances during this week. mainly due to the fact that there is a possibility that you may receive monetary benefits from an old investment, but while you are satisfying the unwarranted demands of other people, you might end up losing a significant amount of your money, even if you do not intend to do so. From that point on, you will also be required to deal with challenges in the future. Consequently, at this point in time, you are going to have the most need to learn how to say no to other people. During this week, you can experience a very weird behavior from a member of your family or someone who is close to you. You will not only experience discomfort as a result of this, but you may also waste a significant amount of your time and energy trying to achieve an understanding of them. You will be seen this week conquering every ploy that your adversaries and opponents have devised against you and providing them with a response that is appropriate. As a consequence of this, although your rivals will reap the consequences of their improper actions at the job, you will be rewarded with favorable outcomes as a result of the effort you have put in prior to this. As a result, rather than allowing your adversaries to give you difficulties, you should make an effort to keep your attention solely on your objectives. This week, those born under your zodiac sign will have the ability to eliminate a wide variety of challenges that are associated with the subject of education. Because of this, you will have a sense of mental and physical revitalization. In this kind of circumstance, you should make an effort to participate in some physical activities in addition to your academics in order to make the most of this time.

Lucky Colour: Red