Weekly horoscope for May 18- 24, 2025
These weekly horoscopes offer guidance on how to use astrology to navigate the coming week as well as insight into what the planets have in store for the coming week, New.Az reports citing foreign media.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
The most important thing for you to do this week is to engage in athletic activities because Rahu is now located in the twelfth house from your Moon constellation. mainly due to the fact that you are aware of the fact that a better health living is the key to maintaining a healthy and successful existence. Consequently, do not forget this, and make every effort to maintain your health. Due to the fact that Ketu is currently located in the sixth house from your Moon sign, you will need to use extreme caution with regard to anything concerning your finances during this week. mainly due to the fact that there is a possibility that you may receive monetary benefits from an old investment, but while you are satisfying the unwarranted demands of other people, you might end up losing a significant amount of your money, even if you do not intend to do so. From that point on, you will also be required to deal with challenges in the future. Consequently, at this point in time, you are going to have the most need to learn how to say no to other people. During this week, you can experience a very weird behavior from a member of your family or someone who is close to you. You will not only experience discomfort as a result of this, but you may also waste a significant amount of your time and energy trying to achieve an understanding of them. You will be seen this week conquering every ploy that your adversaries and opponents have devised against you and providing them with a response that is appropriate. As a consequence of this, although your rivals will reap the consequences of their improper actions at the job, you will be rewarded with favorable outcomes as a result of the effort you have put in prior to this. As a result, rather than allowing your adversaries to give you difficulties, you should make an effort to keep your attention solely on your objectives. This week, those born under your zodiac sign will have the ability to eliminate a wide variety of challenges that are associated with the subject of education. Because of this, you will have a sense of mental and physical revitalization. In this kind of circumstance, you should make an effort to participate in some physical activities in addition to your academics in order to make the most of this time.
Lucky Colour: Red
Ketu is currently located in the fifth house from your Moon sign, which means that you will see an increase in religious tendencies throughout this week. It is because of this that you are able to make plans to go to a religious location with your loved ones and close friends. You will also receive the graces of a saint, which will provide you with a significant amount of mental tranquillity. This week, you will unexpectedly receive financial gains as a result of Saturn's position in the eleventh house from your Moon sign. However, the money that you receive will only be available to you for a very short amount of time. Therefore, those individuals who are involved in any kind of illicit activity, in particular, will need to give it a thousand thoughts before taking any kind of risk at this time. Otherwise, you run the risk of incurring monetary loss. During the course of this week, you will witness youngsters in the family insulting or acting in an inappropriate manner with a third or outside member in front of you. Consequently, you may be humiliated in front of other people. On the other hand, rather than penalising the children during this period, it would be beneficial for you to sit down with them and make an effort to explain things to them. Because the majority of planets are located in your zodiac sign, it is likely that during this period, some of you will be able to obtain a transfer or a favourable change in employment that is per your desires. On the other hand, to accomplish this, you will need to work on improving your relationship with your superiors from the very beginning. The pupils who are born under your zodiac sign are likely to have a great deal of good fortune this week, as indicated by your weekly horoscope. Despite this, many possibilities of this kind will present themselves to you in the course of your life, such as when they can achieve higher marks than they had hoped for in their education while exerting less effort. mostly since during this particular period, your thoughts will be concentrated on learning. Therefore, this week will prove to be a favourable one for you in terms of making progress in your studies. This is because of the reasons stated above.
Lucky Colour: Green
There is no need for you to be overly concerned about your health this week because Ketu is currently located in the fourth house from your Moon sign. In any other case, doing so may make your disease even worse. Consequently, while you are keeping yourself occupied with other duties, you should get treatment from the appropriate physician. As a result of the placement of the planets, the people born under your zodiac sign are going to have financial outcomes that are going to be significantly better than the norm during this week. In addition to this, there is a possibility that you will be presented with a multitude of fantastic opportunities at this time, which will allow you to augment your riches and boost your status in society. For this week, you will make additional efforts to establish harmony within the family and to strengthen your relationship with the members. The members will not provide you with the necessary help, despite the fact that you have done this. In light of this, it is recommended that you discuss this matter with someone who has years of expertise during this period. It is possible that this week, your senior officers and employer will reprimand you for some of the work that you have done in the past at your place of employment. This is because Saturn is located in the tenth house from your Moon sign. mostly owing to the fact that there is a risk that you may make some kind of error in that work, which will result in you having to deal with their criticism. Given the circumstances, it is possible that the only choice available to you is to complete each and every assignment with complete dedication. Students born under this zodiac sign can get the opportunity to study in another country this week. On the other hand, in order to accomplish this, they will have to put in a lot of effort, step up their efforts from the very beginning, and continue to move in the correct way. You may find that receiving the appropriate direction from another person during this time period is also a better alternative for you.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
The fact that Saturn is currently located in the ninth house from your Moon sign means that this week will not be like the days when you used to have luck on your side for you. Consequently, before you say anything during this moment, give some thought to what you are about to say. As a result of the fact that a seemingly insignificant conversation might stretch on for the entirety of the day and develop into a significant disagreement, which can result in unwarranted mental strain for you. Because Rahu is currently in the ninth house from your Moon sign, any neglect on your side at the workplace, whether it be at the office or in your business, has the potential to result in a loss of financial resources for you during this weekly period. As a result, you should avoid doing anything in a rush and ensure that every activity is completed correctly. As a result of the negative or chaotic environment at home, you might find that your mind is feeling a little down this week. Because of this circumstance, if you take the wrong action at this time, it has the potential to make the climate inside the family more stressful. As a result, you should refrain from engaging in any misconduct on your end. During the course of this week, you will have the chance to speak with your senior officer in person and receive responses to all of your many questions. You might also learn the reason behind why your supervisor treats you in such a harsh manner through this. Your mind will be at ease to a significant degree as soon as you learn the true explanation behind this, which will eventually come to you. Nevertheless, when you are conversing with them during this time, make sure to use your words with great care. This coming week, a great number of the kids in the class will feel envious of your achievements. Because of this, they can act against you and incite the professors to act against you. In such a scenario, you will need to enhance your behaviour toward everyone to avoid tarnishing your reputation in the eyes of other people. This is because you will require a knowledge of every scheme that they have.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Considering that Saturn is located in the eighth house from your Moon sign, you are aware that the more you try to conceal things, the more emotionally sensitive you become about them. Because of this, you should steer clear of circumstances like these because they could potentially cause you harm. According to the positions of the planets, this week will provide results that are better than normal from a financial standpoint for those who are born under your zodiac sign. In addition to this, there is a possibility that you will be presented with a multitude of fantastic opportunities that will allow you to strengthen your standing in society and grow your fortune. Everyone agrees that his troubles are always significant. And this week, it is conceivable that your difficulties will also be pretty significant for you; nevertheless, you must also be aware that the people around you will not comprehend the anguish that you are experiencing. Expecting more from them in such a circumstance can be detrimental to your circumstances. In light of this, refrain from expecting more from other people this week. This week, your mind will be more focused on ensuring that your comforts and luxuries are met, rather than concentrating on you and your work. During this time, you should keep your thoughts solely on your objectives and steer clear of any emotional concerns. In that case, you can find yourself in disarray. Students are going to see beneficial improvements in a variety of settings during this time, as indicated by your weekly horoscope. If you are getting ready for a competitive examination, then this time of year is going to be the most favourable for you to do so. The reason for this is that many planets will be favourable to your zodiac sign at this time, which will result in you having a lot of success.
Lucky Colour: Gold
When your health is in terrific shape, you will understand that you are able to take pleasure in every facet of existence. It is at this time that the majority of persons born under this zodiac sign will make an effort to improve their negative behaviors by adhering to this. Due to the fact that Rahu is located in the seventh house from your moon sign, you will need to comprehend that if you make effective use of your creative abilities, it will prove to be quite advantageous, and you will also be able to boost your financial situation with the same assistance. Because of this, you will be able to reap the benefits of this in the near future. This week, you will be able to get some relief from these issues to a significant degree if you are unable to spend time with your family because of your academic or professional obligations. Also, throughout this time period, you will be able to make them your own via the power of your voice, and you will be effective in establishing peace and harmony by erasing any and all differences of opinion that they may have in their minds concerning the matter. On this particular occasion, you will be shielded against the possibility of falling prey to any and all types of misunderstandings. This week, in addition to this, you will be required to work less hard than you normally would because during this time period you will obtain the best results of your hard work, which will also result in an improvement in your circumstances. The primary cause of your increased mental stress and restlessness this week may be that you have been studying for an excessive amount of time. Under these circumstances, you can protect yourself from a wide variety of mental illnesses by participating in a variety of other athletic activities on a regular basis.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Considering the outcome of a case that was currently being heard in court may cause you to experience feelings of restlessness. Furthermore, as a consequence of this, the environment of the home and the family will appear to be disruptive. This week, you should concentrate on tasks related to land, real estate, or cultural endeavors. mainly due to the fact that the current moment is producing a highly favorable coincidence for investing in these schemes. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you should not let these opportunities slip through your fingers and instead make the most of them. Regarding the family, this week is going to be filled with joy and happiness. mostly due to the fact that all of your relatives will do their best to make you happy. Consequently, as a result of their efforts, you will also be observed attempting to make the atmosphere of the house more favorable at the same time. As a result of Saturn's position in the sixth house from your moon sign, there will be a sense of affection and a cheerful atmosphere in the workplace throughout the next week. It is because of this that you will be able to finish any of the significant duties that you have been assigned if you receive the appropriate assistance from your coworkers. Because of this, you will soon be able to have a break from that work, arrive home ahead of schedule, and enjoy quality time with your family. Students who are interested in studying in a foreign country may have the opportunity to participate in a unique excursion which will take place this week. Therefore, if you are attempting to move in this way, you should keep pressing forward with your efforts because you will undoubtedly achieve success.
Lucky Colour: Pink
The fact that Saturn is currently located in the fifth house from your moon sign indicates that this particular time is of utmost significance to you in terms of your health. During this period, you will not be required to deal with any health-related issues, but despite this, you will be encouraged to incorporate yoga and exercise into your daily routine to maintain your health. To avoid a financial crisis, you are being given the strict instruction to adhere to your fixed budget throughout this week. In a scenario like this, you should begin by developing a comprehensive financial strategy, in which you can enlist the assistance of your partner and members of your family, and then you should spend your money under the plan. This week, your parents may become irritated if you spend more money than is necessary on your comforts or if you stay out of the house until late at night for any reason. Therefore, with this in mind, from the very beginning, you should avoid doing anything that could result in you being punished or rebuked by one of them. As a result of the fact that this will not only adversely affect your mood, but it will also create an aura of unease within the family setting. During this week, you will encounter disagreements with other people at work, which may ultimately become more significant. Your image and reputation will suffer as a result of this, which will have a direct and detrimental effect on your professional life. This week, the career graph of students will reach new heights, but the success you obtain will be the primary reason for the increase in your ego. This week, both of these things will occur. Your nature is characterised by an excessive amount of ego as a result of this. It is important to avoid making any mistakes by falling into any superstition about yourself when you are in such a situation.
Lucky Colour: Black
As a result of Rahu's presence in the tenth house for your Moon sign, the deteriorating health of your parents may become the primary source of concern for you throughout this week. Spending time engaging in activities of some kind is a good way to maintain your inner calm and keep yourself free from all kinds of problems while you are in a scenario like this. There is a possibility that this period of time may provide you a great deal of opportunity to increase your wage in later years. Because of this, even if there is an unexpected increase in the amount of money you spend around the house, it will not have an impact on your current financial situation. However, if you want to strengthen your financial position, you can speed up your efforts to save money by reducing the amount of money you spend on things that aren't relevant to your situation. During this week, your close friends and acquaintances will not place a great deal of emphasis on the comments or ideas that you make. Therefore, when you are participating in an activity with your friends, you will get the impression that your interests are being overlooked. You also run the risk of experiencing mental stress as a result of this. This week, if you want to improve your professional standing, you will need to make an effort to incorporate elements of modernity and novelty into the job that you produce. In addition to this, you are being recommended that it would be beneficial for you to perform any work while simultaneously keeping up with the latest technological developments and social media. The middle of this week may bring some excellent news to all of the pupils who are born under this zodiac sign and are considering traveling to another country. However, in order to accomplish this, you will need to direct your attention toward the objective you have set for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Purple
If Saturn is in the third house from your Moon sign, then this week will be very beneficial to your health in terms of your physical well-being. Despite the fact that you will continue to have a variety of minor issues, you will not be susceptible to any serious diseases, and your physical health will be significantly better than it was previously. This week, you will have the most need to exercise control over your spending. While you are looking for a house, you should try to avoid spending an excessive amount of money. On the other hand, you can run into issues in the future as a result of significant financial catastrophes. Not only will you be responsible for your domestic responsibilities during this time, but you will also be more actively involved in a wide variety of social services and will be making preparations to embark on a pilgrimage with your family. Self-reflection will be possible for you as a result of this. Because of the hectic pace of your life, you may exhibit some irritability in your place of employment this week. Because Ketu is located in the ninth house from your Moon sign, it is conceivable that you will have disagreements or conflicts with other people who work in the same field as you. On the other hand, in addition to this, you will immediately acknowledge that you made a mistake, and you will also be successful in putting a stop to that issue in the future. If you were considering enrolling in a prestigious and large college that is located far away from your home, then the opportunities that are available to you at this moment appear to be somewhat more advantageous. Numerous students will require the assistance of their teachers to accomplish this task in such a scenario. You must refrain from taking shortcuts during this period of time for whatever reason; otherwise, you might have to live with the consequences for the rest of your life.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Your health will be OK this week if you were experiencing any issues during the time that Saturn was in the second house from your Moon sign. If you were one of those people, then this week will be a good one. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you may be required to travel for a particular cause, which would mean that you will experience feelings of exhaustion and stress. As a result, it is in your best interest to refrain from embarking on any kind of travel at this time and to provide your body with as much rest as you possibly can. During this week, you will have a surge in creative thoughts, which will allow you to discover new chances to generate money and make good profits. Also, you will be able to identify new ways to earn money. Nevertheless, throughout this period, you are strongly encouraged to read each document thoroughly before signing it. For whatever reason, staying out of the house until late at night or spending more money than is necessary on your comforts can be a source of frustration for your parents during this week. Take this into consideration from the very beginning, and make sure that you do not engage in any behaviour that could result in you being reprimanded or reprimanded by them. For the reason that this will not only bring about a negative impact on your mood, but it will also bring about an aura of unease inside the family setting. Because numerous planets and constellations are currently in a favourable position, the career forecast for this week predicts that those born under this zodiac sign who are active in business will see excellent outcomes. They are also likely to earn well from a variety of sectors during this time period if they are in such a scenario because of this. When it comes to your schooling, any form of financial loss that you experience this week will have a bad impact. In a case like this, you should not give in to your unfavorable circumstances; instead, you should take what you have learned from them and move on to create your own path.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
The fact that Saturn is currently located in the first house from your Moon sign indicates that there will be a major increase in the costs associated with the treatment of your family or household this week. Because of this, you can also have to deal with mental stress and restlessness, especially if you are experiencing a financial crisis. Make an effort to maintain your composure; otherwise, you will not only be responsible for the health problems of others, but you will also be required to spend money on your own health problems. During this week, you will be completely energized, and there is a possibility that you may suddenly receive some unexpected profit that you had not anticipated at this point in time. When faced with such a circumstance, it is imperative that a portion of this earnings be utilized in social activity as well. Any project that the young people of this zodiac are working on for their school or college this week will require assistance from the more experienced members of the household or from their siblings. You should therefore make an effort to sit down with them whenever you get the opportunity to do so. Be sure to let them know about your project as well. Because the majority of planets are located in your zodiac sign, it is likely that during this time period, some of you will be able to obtain a transfer or a favorable change in employment that is in accordance with your desires. To do this, however, you will need to work on improving your relationship with your superiors from the very beginning of your employment. Based on your weekly horoscope, it appears that this period of time will be particularly favorable for students who are seeking higher education. As a result of the fact that you will receive assistance in comprehending each and every topic during this period, you will also be able to make a significant choice about your future.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7