Weekly horoscope for May 5 - 11, 2025

Weekly horoscopes for May 5 - 11, 2025 reveal a week prime for tying up loose ends as we gear up for May's intense Full Moon. Mercury enters Taurus on Saturday, May 10, the same day the Moon ingresses in the sign of Scorpio. With these two powerhouses in opposing signs, we will be in for an intense Scorpio Full Moon next week. Scorpio's co-ruling planets, Pluto and Mars, are still opposing each other, reminding us of the theme of ongoing transformations that continue to echo over the next six months.

In the meantime, this is a great week for clearing the air, making amends, or simply just enjoying yourself since we're in the midst of Taurus season. Mercury in Taurus beginning on May 10 will help you get clear on your priorities and lay the groundwork for the next several weeks of profound transformation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the week begins with the detail-oriented Virgo Moon helping you look at your planner with fresh eyes and make some substantial changes where needed.

Although you may prefer to work on your own, once the Moon enters Libra on Thursday, you can expect some useful collaborations that not only assist but also inspire you. This week might surprise you because it will have you taking on the role of mentor, giving guidance to those who request it.

The Moon will enter Scorpio on the 10th, the same day Mercury enters Taurus, turning your focus toward how your relationship with money has evolved. If you need to be more practical, the energy now can teach you how to do so in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the start of the week brings a critical reminder of why it is important to balance your work with home life.

You start the week in a loving mood, so put your work aside as soon as you clock out and express your emotions to a romantic partner, especially on Thursday when you'll really appreciate spending time together. To those who are single, you can witness your love for a project begin to grow.

This week pushes you to continue your transformation as this Full Moon gets ready to ingress your partnership house. Reflecting on your past relationships may be essential, especially with Mercury entering your sign on Saturday.

You may be compelled to have tough conversations with friends and family over the weekend. Mercury and the Full Moon will get you to be more present when it comes to honoring your emotions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have an exciting week ahead with the Moon in Leo early in the week making you feel headstrong and more content with what you want in terms of your work.

The Virgo Moon on Tuesday roots you and allows you to learn more about your family members. You may also be a lot more willing to do activities together.

On Thursday, the Libra Moon empowers you and helps you discover what you want from your romantic life. When the Moon enters Scorpio on Saturday, it's a very reflective moment as you develop your armor and see how resistant and powerful you have become while Saturn was in Pisces over the past two years.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Connect with your ideas this week, which brings some positive inspiration and good momentum.

If you desire to socialize, the Libra Moon on Thursday has you feeling generous and ready to catch up with friends, tell each other stories, and perhaps meet at your favorite restaurant.

Leave yourself some time this week to pick up on a project you've put on the back burner. It's a good time for you to focus on completing it, especially once Mercury enters slow-moving Taurus on Saturday, making you feel more focused.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will still be in your sign briefly early in the week, Leo. It's opposition to Pluto retrograde acts as a catalyst for ongoing transformations as you learn how to balance your relationships and preserve your energy.

The Moon in Virgo on Tuesday makes you more diligent and aware of your surroundings. This is a time for you to be focused on the material and learn how to be mindful of your finances, especially how you save. The weekend is a great time to develop the perfect plans (and budget) that will help you catapult your ideas in the future.

Thursday's Moon in Libra brings breakthroughs and wonderful ideas to help you go through the flows and changes from the season. You are learning how to be more observant of those you let into your circle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, success is the theme of your week as you begin to gain a lot of confidence and momentum thanks to the Leo Moon setting the tone early on.

The Moon in your sign on Tuesday will bring some hope and courage as you face obstacles with a lot more patience and wisdom. You have learned from the Saturn in Pisces transit and are prepared for the next level of your life.

Once the Moon is in Libra on Thursday, it connects you to what matters and allows you to work hard. You also have support around you as you progress.

Saturday's Moon in Scorpio breaks your self-doubt and helps you be more patient and strategic with love and friendships. You may become bolder and have those conversations you've been avoiding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your allies and support system will be the highlights of the week. Remember that victory comes with some teamwork. You have all the tools needed to excel this week — it is just a matter of putting in the hard work.

Venus will take control once the Moon is in your sign on Thursday, adding an element of beauty and hope as you break free from whatever is blocking you. Liberate yourself from pessimistic ideas and learn to have faith and trust in yourself.

The Scorpio Moon over the weekend helps you be more practical about managing your finances. You are more serious and knowledgeable, especially now that your ruling planet is direct.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this is a very important week with the Moon starting off at the highest point of your chart, making this intense moment serve as a prelude to the upcoming Full Flower Moon.

Once the Moon is in Virgo on Tuesday, you'll have a more practical mindset when it comes to sharing your work with others. You have a solid support system — don’t be afraid to make mistakes and receive some constructive criticism from friends or people you trust.

The Moon in Libra might make you pensive about the past on Thursday, but you’re able to move forward, especially with the Full Moon energy building.

The Moon in Scorpio over the weekend tells you that you are powerful, a warrior with lots of courage. With Pluto and Mars aspecting your sign, this tough energy will have you even more powerful for the next several years.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If doubt has controlled you, Sagittarius, your relationship with yourself and your talents will be challenged early in the week, but the Leo Moon’s opposition to Pluto reminds you that you have plenty of time to grow and perfect your talents.

Tuesday's Virgo Moon emphasizes that you may need to change your game plan and strengthen or grow those skills. It may also awaken new passions for a project or your academic goals.

The Moon in Libra on Thursday helps you to find some of the answers you’ve been seeking, pushing you to read more or start a free course related to your hobby or passion. This is also a good time to reflect on what you discovered during the Venus retrograde transit. Rekindle that energy and find the confidence within.

The Scorpio Moon over the weekend helps you rest, meditate, and treat yourself before the intense Full Moon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, releasing the past will be the theme of this week with the Moon in Leo giving you the ambitious Martian energy to power through. Once the Moon is in Virgo on Tuesday, it can feel like a medicinal transit, allowing you to make practical moves and plans for the future.

Thursday's Virgo Moon sets the stage for more positive things to come during this Taurus season. With the Moon in Libra, this is a time for you to be mindful of what you say and do because all eyes will be on you.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, it's a good time for you to share the moment with friends and do something special. You can also find the motivation to get back to your creative projects because you'll be filled with wonderful ideas you can work on for the next several weeks.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you’re mindful of your responsibilities early in the week as Monday's Leo Moon brings to your attention what changes need to be made and how you should become more disciplined with work.

Once the Moon is in Virgo on Tuesday, it will provide you with a better blueprint. While change can be daunting, the Moon in Libra on Thursday will make a trine to your sign, motivating you to learn new things.

This powerful energy will continue through to the Full Moon in Scorpio next week, which will be at the highest point in your chart, giving you a lot of ambition and making hard work more enjoyable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Leo Moon early in the week helps you collaborate with others, a lesson that continues during the Virgo Moon as it enters your relationship house.

Saturn still in your sign brings a dose of reality and practicality that is needed ito transform your bond with your romantic partner. If you are single, friendships are strengthened during this time.

When the Moon enters Libra on Thursday, this is a time for healing and embracing the wonders of love, self-care, and hope.

Once the Moon enters Scorpio on Saturday, this gives you more concentration to work towards your goals. The Scorpio energy fuels you with optimism and hope, making this the start of a new chapter.

News.Az