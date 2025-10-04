Weekly horoscope for October 5-11, 2025
The upcoming week of October (5 to 11 October 2025) brings a mix of opportunities and challenges for many zodiac signs.
While this week promises unexpected success and favourable outcomes in career, finances, and love for some signs, others will need to proceed with caution and patience, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Weekly Horoscope Aries
Career or Business: Except for a small part of the latter half of the week, the entire week will be favourable for Aries natives. The week will begin with the receipt of auspicious news. If you are preparing for exams or competitions, or if you desire a career or business abroad, the obstacles in your path will automatically disappear, and all efforts in this direction will be successful.
This week will be entirely favourable for employed individuals. Your planned tasks will be completed on time this week, and your respect in the workplace will increase. In the latter half of the week, you may have to run around more for a specific task. However, you will receive the full fruits of your hard work.
Love Life: From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. Unity and harmony will prevail in the family. Your love life will remain favourable. Married life will be happy. Avoid seasonal illnesses in the latter half of the week.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus
Taurus natives will need to exercise prudence while undertaking specific tasks this week. If you are employed, you will need to maintain harmony with everyone in your workplace. This week, whether at home or outside, you should avoid magnifying minor issues with people, otherwise, you may face financial losses and cracks in your established relationships. In the first half of the week, you may have to undertake a long or short-distance journey for work. Take good care of your belongings and health during the journey. This week, not only your health but also your mother's health may become a cause for concern.
In the latter half of the week, employed natives may have disagreements with their superiors. During this time, due to being excessively busy with work, you will have less time for your family, while adversaries will become active and try to obstruct your work. To maintain better relationships, you will need to avoid reacting immediately to people's words this week.
Love Life: This week, you may feel a bit disheartened due to significant changes in your love partner's behaviour. To improve relationships, resort to communication. To maintain a happy married life, try to understand your spouse's feelings.
Weekly Horoscope Gemini
This week will be entirely favourable for Gemini natives. Your work will be highly appreciated in the workplace. Superiors will be pleased with you. By the end of the week, you are likely to receive a significant responsibility, position, or honour. If you have been trying to change your job for a long time, you may receive auspicious news from somewhere this week. This week is also entirely favourable for you from a business perspective. You may receive substantial gains this week from previous investments and a surge in the market. Those dealing with foreign affairs are also likely to benefit significantly.
If you have any ongoing court cases, the verdict may come in your favour. There are possibilities of receiving ancestral property. In the latter half of the week, your mind will be happy due to the resolution of a major problem related to your children. The desire to buy or sell land or property may be fulfilled.
Love Life: From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. You will have good tuning with your love partner. Married individuals will receive special support and cooperation from their in-laws. Health will be normal.
Weekly Horoscope Cancer
This week will be mixed for Cancer natives. This week will be slightly better than the previous one, but despite this, you will need to make significant changes in your work methods and your interactions with people. This week, do not make the mistake of postponing any task or leaving it to someone else. In the beginning of the week, you may face minor obstacles while completing planned tasks, but by the latter half of the week, you will ultimately succeed in completing them with your intelligence, wisdom, and the support of friends and well-wishers.
If you are employed, there is a possibility of a change in your workplace this week. You may also be assigned additional work. Students' minds may wander away from studies this week. House-bound women will be deeply engrossed in religious and spiritual activities this week. In the latter half of the week, a pilgrimage is also possible. During this time, you may meet an old friend or a loved one. If you are considering starting a new venture or business with someone, you should proceed with great caution.
Love Life: To improve your love relationship, do not put emotional pressure on your love partner.
Weekly Horoscope Leo
This week will prove to be one of fulfilling desired wishes for Leo natives. This week, you will achieve desired success and gains in every sphere of life. Favourable conditions will prevail in career and business throughout the week. You will have the cooperation and support of both seniors and juniors in the workplace. If you have been striving for a transfer to a specific location or to attain an important position for a long time, you may unexpectedly receive it this week.
Financial Gains: There is a possibility of gaining from ancestral property or a will this week. In the middle of the week, you will be happy with the progress of a loved one. During this time, you will breathe a sigh of relief upon the completion of a specific task. For instance, a court case may be decided in your favour. An unexpected long or short-distance journey may become a major reason for your progress and profit. Your income and accumulated wealth will increase.
Love Life: From a relationship perspective, this week will be favourable for you. Most of your time this week will be spent joyfully with loved ones. Love and harmony will prevail in the family. Leo natives will continue to receive special affection and support from their fathers.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo
This week will be mixed for Virgo natives. Natives of this sign may face some obstacles in completing their planned tasks this week. Virgo natives may feel a bit disheartened this week due to not receiving timely support and cooperation from relatives and well-wishers. This week, you should enter into any contract only after careful consideration, otherwise, there is a possibility of loss instead of profit. Never attempt to earn money through shortcuts or violate rules. As this period is somewhat unfavourable for you, proceed with patience and wisdom.
In the middle of the week, you will have concerns regarding your maternal side. Your mother's ill health may become a cause for worry during this time. Simultaneously, you may also feel a bit down due to the turmoil in your workplace. However, despite the active opposition from adversaries in the workplace, your reputation will not be affected. Your enemies will not be able to harm you in any way.
Virgo natives should stay away from any form of intoxication and drive vehicles with caution. When resolving family matters, do not disregard the advice of your elders. Proceed with caution in matters of love and romance.
This week is filled with good luck for Librans. The more you work and strive for your career and business this week, the greater success you will achieve. Divine grace will be showered upon you throughout this week. Your actions in the workplace will be praised. Seniors will be pleased with you, and you will receive full support from your juniors. Additional sources of income will emerge in the middle of the week.
If you work on a contract basis, you might secure a significant contract. This week will be extremely profitable for those involved in land and property dealings. Your business activities will increase in the latter half of the week. During this period, you will recover funds stuck with a plan or a specific person. Your reputation in the market will grow among business professionals. You can make significant changes to your plans based on your daily income.
Your rivals will be astonished by your strength and success. From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. You will have ample opportunities to spend happy times with your family this week. Auspicious events may take place at home in the middle of the week. Love affairs and married life will remain blissful.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio
This week will be mixed for Scorpios. If you are employed, you must avoid boastfulness and refrain from revealing your plans, as your rivals might obstruct them. There is a possibility of financial loss at the beginning of the week. You may have to spend a large sum of money for a specific task, which could disrupt your well-laid budget. However, from a business perspective, the latter half of the week will be somewhat favourable, and the profits earned will help you largely balance your finances.
In the latter half of the week, you might be assigned a significant responsibility at work, presenting a challenge to complete it effectively and on time. During this period, you need to be very cautious of your hidden enemies. Scorpios will need to pay special attention to their relationships and health this week.
Misunderstandings in the latter half of the week could lead to arguments with a loved one. You may also face obstacles in romantic relationships. Students preparing for exams and competitions will need to work tirelessly to achieve their desired success.
Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius
This week is favourable for Sagittarians, but you should still avoid taking any steps hastily or impulsively, as this could reduce the percentage of success and profit you achieve. At the beginning of the week, you might experience unexpected gains or significant success in some task in your professional sphere. However, you need to be wary of hidden enemies during this time, as they might conspire to humiliate you.
From a career and business perspective, the latter half of the week will be much better than the first half. A long-pending task might be completed with the help of a female friend. Unemployed individuals may find employment, while those already working will see their efficiency shine. You will succeed in giving your best at the workplace.
Business professionals are likely to experience significant profits during this period. Plans for business expansion appear to be materialising. Managing finances for this purpose will also become easier. New sources of income will emerge for salaried individuals. This week, you will make every effort to maintain better relationships. Unmarried individuals might get engaged. Romantic relationships will remain sweet. You will receive happiness and support from your spouse.
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn
This week will be normal for Capricorns. Your work will continue as usual, and the workplace environment will remain favourable. At the beginning of the week, you might have to undertake a long or short-distance journey for work. The journey will be pleasant and helpful in expanding new relationships. This week, you might plan to bring about significant changes in your livelihood. However, before doing so, you should definitely seek advice from your well-wishers.
A significant change in your working style might be observed this week. The interesting part is that doing so will bring auspicious results. In the latter half of the week, you might attempt to take some risks and work outside the conventional methods. However, while doing so, you must avoid violating rules and regulations or resorting to shortcuts, as you might incur losses instead of profits.
From a relationship perspective, this week is entirely favourable for you. You will receive full cooperation and support from your family members when making important decisions related to your household. Your importance within the family will increase. Marriageable young men and women might get engaged. Romantic relationships will remain normal. Maintain a proper diet and routine, otherwise, you might face stomach-related issues.
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius
This week will be slightly better for Aquarians compared to the previous week. Additional sources of income will emerge for salaried individuals this week, leading to an improvement in their financial situation. In the first half of the week, you will be quite optimistic about success in your specific tasks and profits in business. Your efforts will largely be successful, but a sudden problem in the middle of the week might cause you to deviate slightly from your goal. During this time, you must not let go of the opportunities that come your way in life, or you might regret it later.
Aquarians might have to undertake a journey to a distant place in the middle of the week. Be cautious during the journey and take care of your health and belongings, otherwise, you might suffer physical and financial distress. If you are in a partnership business, proceed by completing your paperwork and exercise caution in financial transactions.
Aquarians will face the challenge of maintaining love and harmony in their close relationships this week. People might misinterpret your words this week. Obstacles may arise in meetings with your love partner, which might make you feel a bit down.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces
This week will be mixed for Pisceans. This week, Pisceans must avoid ego and misconceptions. It is not advisable to trust everyone in life, but if you do trust someone, it might prove to be wrong. To maintain love and harmony with people both at home and outside, you will need to make decisions with great wisdom this week. At the beginning of the week, disputes related to land and property will become a cause for your concern, requiring you to run around more to find solutions. During this time, you will show more anxiety regarding such matters, but you must understand that not all problems have immediate solutions; some things require patience.
If you are employed, it is advisable to maintain harmony with both your seniors and juniors at the workplace. From a business perspective, the latter half of the week is more auspicious for you. If you wish to start a new business or expand an existing one, you should definitely seek the advice of your well-wishers before doing so. From a relationship perspective, this week will be normal. However, your expectations from your love or life partner might be a bit high.