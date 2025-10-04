Weekly horoscope for October 5-11, 2025

This week will be mixed for Pisceans. This week, Pisceans must avoid ego and misconceptions. It is not advisable to trust everyone in life, but if you do trust someone, it might prove to be wrong. To maintain love and harmony with people both at home and outside, you will need to make decisions with great wisdom this week. At the beginning of the week, disputes related to land and property will become a cause for your concern, requiring you to run around more to find solutions. During this time, you will show more anxiety regarding such matters, but you must understand that not all problems have immediate solutions; some things require patience.