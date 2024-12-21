Weekly horoscope from December 23-29, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

This week from December 23 to 29, 2024, is set to bring many learning opportunities and health challenges for all sun signs, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Aries will show great courage and receive support from those around you. Luck will be on your side, and you might find yourself drawn to new ideas. Your income will stay steady, and you’ll finish your work on time. However, Wednesday and Thursday might bring a shift in your mood, leaving you feeling distant and unsettled, despite having everything you need. You may find that hard work doesn’t always bring the rewards you expect. But as the week goes ahead, you could experience happiness on Friday and Saturday. You’ll get a chance to be part of meaningful events and enjoy time with your children.According to the astrologer's prediction, “The Second Moon will increase Taurus' financial gains and standard of living. There are chances of gains from permanent property as well. There are chances of getting good news on Wednesday and Thursday. You can plan to buy a new vehicle and house. You will get support and happiness from your children. On Friday and Saturday, you will feel a little disappointed. You will be upset and respect for others will be less by the end of this week.”Gemini may feel frustrated with wasting time on unimportant things this week. There could be some tension with your father and disappointment from colleagues. Despite these challenges, the Moon will be in your sign, so money won’t be a problem, but some other issues may arise. It’s best to stay away from risky schemes. By Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll feel more balanced and will get the support you need. On Friday and Saturday, your influence will grow, and luck will be on your side.In the beginning, Cancer sun sign individuals may be troubled by being too busy and may have to undertake a profitable journey. You might face higher expenses and run into unnecessary problems. On Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll meet influential people and may feel drawn to new opportunities. Your problems will begin to resolve, and you’ll find more happiness. On Friday and Saturday, there is a chance you’ll get some money that has been delayed.This week Leo’s will have luck on their side. There will be a lot of work and plans will be successful. As per the expert prediction, “The moon will make you do impractical things on Wednesday and Thursday, along with distance will be created from friends and family members. You are advised to work with patience otherwise, many tasks can go wrong. Time will improve on Friday and Saturday and there will be progress in financial matters. There might be a need to take a loan. You will get support from others and make new friends this week.”Virgo will have a lot of work this week but will get support from their father. Your plans will succeed, and you’ll connect with important people. Wednesday and Thursday are good for money gains. You’ll find relief from old issues and feel drawn to new projects. There’s also a chance you’ll get back the money you lent. However, on Friday and Saturday, try to stay calm as expenses will rise, and you may feel more frustrated.According to the astrologer’s prediction, “With the Moon being in the ninth house, financial problems will be solved and you will get relief from many kinds of issues. Luck will be on your side, and you’ll receive plenty of support. On Wednesday and Thursday, you’ll have the chance to spend time with friends and connect with people. However, there may be some work challenges due to others getting involved in internal matters. By Friday and Saturday, you’ll get some money and you’ll find success.Scorpios might face some challenges at the start, with high expenses and issues like problems with vehicles. Income may be less, and disputes could arise this week. However, from Wednesday and Thursday, things will improve. You’ll succeed in court cases and resolve conflicts. Any stalled work will start moving forward. On Friday and Saturday, you’ll feel happy as special tasks are completed, and you’ll have opportunities to attend meaningful events. Overall, your week will be positive.Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Weekly HoroscopeSagittarius will benefit from the full sight of the moon. The astrologer predicts that, “Your aspirations for higher positions will be fulfilled, and delayed projects will start moving forward this week. You might need to adjust your previous plans. On Wednesday and Thursday, some people may get frustrated with your approach, but your good results will also earn you praise.” Expenses will rise, and household items might get damaged. Things will improve by Friday and Saturday, with more money and support coming your way. There could be a celebration at home, and you’ll also get a chance to meet up with friends.The influence of the sixth moon may bring some confusion and shifting moods. You might find yourself feeling less motivated to take on new tasks, and relying too much on others could lead to trouble. However, Wednesday and Thursday will bring some relief, with good news that will lift your spirits. You'll feel a pull towards the opposite sex. But be cautious on Friday and Saturday, as things might not go as planned.Aquarius will get happiness and cooperation from children this week. As per the astrologer’s prediction, “You will benefit from the habit of completing tasks immediately. Income will remain good and you will get good news. Your work may get spoiled due to laziness on Wednesday and Thursday. You may get surprising news on Friday and Saturday. Relations with family and children will improve and get new work.”You might face some setbacks at first, but things will improve as the displeasure of those close to you begins to fade. According to our expert prediction, “You will be successful in explaining your point to others. Many new contacts will be made and you will benefit from them. You will get support from your partner and obstacles will be reduced. Your children will bring you joy, and Wednesday will feel more positive than usual. On Thursday, you'll be able to secure some valuable opportunities. However, Friday and Saturday may bring added stress, making it hard for you to focus on your work.

News.Az