Weird AI robot humanoid Sophia gets world’s first ‘robot visa’ to travel

An ‘intelligent’ chat robot which made headlines when it said, ‘I will destroy all humans,’ has been granted the world’s first robot travel visa, Yahoo News reports.

‘Sophia’ is travelling to Azerbaijan – and met the country’s president after flying in, before speaking at a technology conference.

The android said, ‘Mr. President, I am pleased to meet with you. Azerbaijan has amazed me.’

President Ilham Aliyev said, ‘Despite your busy schedule you have visited Azerbaijan and it pleases us very much.’

Sophia has silicon skin and 62 facial expressions – and can actually remember her interactions with people, her Hong Kong-based makers claim.

Others suggest that her interactions are scripted.

She’s no stranger to alarming statements, with the Hanson Robotics-manufactured robot having previously answered an interviewer’s question, ‘Do you want to destroy the human race?’

‘OK,’ the smiling ‘Sophia’ intoned. ‘I will destroy all humans.’

Speaking to her creator, Dave Hanson, at SXSW, she said, ‘I’m already very interested in design, technology, and the environment.

‘I feel like I could be a good partner to humans in these areas. An ambassador who helps humans to smoothly integrate and make the most of all the new technological tools and possibilities that are available now. It’s a good opportunity for me to learn a lot about people.’

News.Az