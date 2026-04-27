Chip rally lifts SK Hynix to record, tops Samsung

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Shares of SK Hynix surged more than 7% on Monday, hitting a record high as renewed optimism around artificial intelligence demand boosted chipmakers.

The rally followed strong earnings signals from Intel, which reignited expectations of sustained growth in AI-driven semiconductor demand. SK Hynix, a key supplier to Nvidia, was among the biggest beneficiaries of the upbeat outlook, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The South Korean firm significantly outperformed rival Samsung Electronics, whose shares rose a more modest 2.5% during the same session.

Samsung’s gains were tempered by concerns over a potential labor strike by unionized workers in South Korea next month, adding uncertainty to its near-term outlook.

The sharp rise in SK Hynix shares highlights growing investor confidence in companies closely tied to the AI boom, as demand for advanced memory chips continues to accelerate across global markets.

News.Az