Chris Brown and Jada Wallace welcome baby boy

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Chris Brown has become a father of four.

The singer and his girlfriend, Jada Wallace, have welcomed their first child together. Wallace shared the news of their baby boy’s arrival in an Instagram post on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She posted a series of photos, including one of the newborn, and captioned them simply, “Purest love.”

Brown responded in the comments with a short message, writing, “Taurus gang.”

Speculation about the couple began earlier this year when they were seen together in Paris during fashion week. They attended the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show, where photos and clips from the event quickly spread online. At the time, some observers questioned whether Wallace might be pregnant, though neither of them addressed the rumors.

The discussion intensified weeks later when one of Brown’s children’s mothers, Diamond Brown, spoke about him during an online exchange, accusing him of interfering in her current relationship.

In a message that circulated widely on social media, she wrote, “Leave me and mines alone. worry about your new baby on the way.”

Diamond later clarified her remarks, saying she had only restricted access “one time,” while also emphasizing that she is the primary parent to her daughter with Brown.

“I AM THE MAIN PARENT. I’m with my child day in and day out,” she added, before concluding, “Wait till that baby come out.”

In addition to the newborn, Chris Brown already has three children. He shares Royalty with Nia Guzman, Aeko with Ammika Harris, and Lovely with Diamond Brown.

News.Az