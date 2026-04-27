Eutelsat says US demand strong despite SpaceX pressure

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Demand from U.S. businesses and military clients for alternative satellite services remains strong, despite efforts by SpaceX to limit access for foreign competitors, according to the CEO of Eutelsat.

Chief executive Jean-Francois Fallacher said interest from the United States has held steady, even after SpaceX urged the Federal Communications Commission to restrict market access for non-U.S. satellite operators, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a letter sent earlier this month, SpaceX argued that foreign companies benefiting from the U.S. market should face similar restrictions if their home countries impose barriers on American firms. The company highlighted SES as an example, while also referencing broader European regulatory proposals that could impact U.S. companies.

Fallacher acknowledged the growing geopolitical tension in the space sector, noting that increased lobbying by American firms was expected. However, he defended Europe’s regulatory direction, saying it aims to improve safety and coordination in space operations.

Backed by the French and British governments, Eutelsat is one of the main competitors to SpaceX’s Starlink network. While the company saw some slowdown in U.S. defense contract renewals last year amid government spending cuts, overall demand has not weakened.

“We continue to see strong appetite in the U.S.,” Fallacher said, pointing to both commercial clients and the US Department of Defense. He added that customers are increasingly seeking alternative satellite providers to ensure reliability and redundancy.

Eutelsat is also expanding discussions with governments and private clients, including in the United States, about hosting communication and Earth observation payloads on its satellites — a move that could further intensify competition in the rapidly evolving space industry.

News.Az