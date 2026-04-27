Asia sees biggest military spending surge since 2009

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Military spending across Asia and Oceania recorded its fastest annual growth in more than a decade in 2025, reflecting rising geopolitical tensions and shifting security priorities.

Total defense expenditure in the region climbed 8.1% year-on-year to reach $681 billion — the largest increase since 2009. Globally, military spending rose to $2.887 trillion, marking a 2.9% increase compared to 2024, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The United States, China, and Russia continued to dominate global defense budgets, accounting for a combined $1.48 trillion — more than half of total global military expenditure.

China, the world’s second-largest military spender, increased its defense budget by 7.4% to $336 billion, extending its decades-long modernization drive. Meanwhile, India raised spending by 8.9% to $92.1 billion, maintaining its position among the top five globally.

Regional rival Pakistan posted an even sharper increase of 11%, bringing its military budget to $11.9 billion.

In East Asia, Japan boosted defense spending by 9.7% to $62.2 billion — its highest share of GDP since 1958. Taiwan recorded one of the steepest rises, with spending jumping 14% to $18.2 billion, driven by escalating military activity around the island.

Experts say the surge reflects both long-standing regional tensions and growing uncertainty about U.S. security commitments. Countries such as Australia, Japan, and the Philippines are increasing defense budgets as they reassess their strategic positions.

In the Middle East, military spending remained largely stable at $218 billion, rising just 0.1% compared to the previous year. Israel was an exception, reducing spending by 4.9% following a decrease in the intensity of fighting in Gaza after a ceasefire agreement in early 2025 — although its budget still remains significantly higher than pre-war levels.

The latest figures highlight how global security concerns continue to drive defense spending upward, with Asia emerging as a key focal point of military investment and strategic competition.

News.Az