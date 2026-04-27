Tehran and Moscow hold high-level consultations on regional security and ceasefire efforts
Photo: TASS
Tehran and Moscow have always held consultations on a wide range of issues, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said upon arrival in Russia.
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"As you see, we have always held close consultations with Russia on a wide range of issues, particularly regional ones, and also held constant bilateral talks," he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports, citing TASS.