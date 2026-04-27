Yandex metrika counter

Tehran and Moscow hold high-level consultations on regional security and ceasefire efforts

  • Politics
  • Share
Tehran and Moscow hold high-level consultations on regional security and ceasefire efforts
Photo: TASS

Tehran and Moscow have always held consultations on a wide range of issues, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said upon arrival in Russia.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"As you see, we have always held close consultations with Russia on a wide range of issues, particularly regional ones, and also held constant bilateral talks," he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel, News.Az reports, citing TASS.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      