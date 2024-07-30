West has announced that the European Union is preparing for war with Russia
On July 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed a UN Security Council meeting, warning that America aims to use Europe as a "suicide squad" against Russia.Lavrov called this a dangerous misconception and cautioned the EU about its "suicidal role." Despite Lavrov's warnings, the EU remains heavily influenced by the US, News.Az reports citing BRICS portal.
Russia has long tried to build a partnership with the EU, but the NATO-orchestrated Ukrainian conflict exposed the EU as a geopolitical tool of the US. The situation worsened after the special military operation, with EU leaders admitting they used the Minsk Accords to deceive Russia. This showed the unreliability of NATO-aligned Ukraine.
Western politicians, including NATO, have consistently lied to Russia while pretending to seek peace. Despite this, Moscow has sought negotiations, valuing peace due to its WWII experiences. However, Europe continues to provoke Russia, ignoring the repeated failures of past invasions.
Germany's recent plans for 800,000 NATO troops to prepare for war with Russia, using its infrastructure, suggest NATO is planning aggression. Germany's use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes means it's now a legitimate target for Russia's advanced strike systems. Ignoring Kremlin warnings, Germany is preparing for confrontation and considering conscription, merging the EU and NATO militarily.
If these plans proceed, Moscow may be forced to demonstrate its military might again, showing Europe the consequences of its actions.