West Indies stun New Zealand in first T20 clash

The West Indies pulled off a narrow seven-run victory over New Zealand in the first T20 international on Wednesday, overcoming a brilliant all-round display from Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner.

Arriving in New Zealand just two days before the match, the visitors posted 164-6 on a tricky Eden Park wicket that offered both seam and turn, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Captain Shai Hope anchored the innings with a 38-ball half-century, while Rovman Powell added a quick 33 to help set a competitive total.

New Zealand’s chase started cautiously, with opener Devon Conway returning to the lineup alongside Tim Robinson. West Indies seamer Matthew Forde impressed early, conceding just nine runs from three powerplay overs.

Jayden Seales then turned the game in the visitors’ favor with a double strike in the 13th over, dismissing Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell in quick succession. Seales finished with 3-32, as New Zealand struggled to find boundaries through the middle overs.

Santner kept the hosts’ hopes alive with a blistering 28-ball 55, but his late onslaught wasn’t enough. Needing 20 runs from the final over, New Zealand fell just short as the West Indies held their nerve to secure victory.

The two sides will meet again at Eden Park on Thursday for the second match of the five-game series.

